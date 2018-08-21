General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity 2.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Violet / Grape / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Brink Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.508
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Jagged Edge Hybrid is the shinier option in the Jagged Edge dual release for Brunswick. The hybrid cover on this ball doesn’t create as much length as the pearlized cover on the Cutting Edge Pearl, but we saw just as much angularity and back end movement. The Jagged Edge Hybrid pairs the new Brink Symmetric core with the Relativity 2.0 Hybrid coverstock. This new cover is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of 500 and 1000 SiaAir. This smooth finish will easily push this ball farther down the lane than the Jagged Edge Solid, while making a stronger move off the breakpoint.
We found the Jagged Edge Hybrid to be best on our medium oil test pattern. The change in length between the Cutting Edge Pearl and this ball made a significant difference in ball reaction on the fresh. Cranker started with his ball on 22 off his hand, sending it over the third arrow, and using seven as his breakpoint. The change in length kept this ball from over-skidding like he saw with the Cutting Edge Pearl on the fresh. Tweener started his ball on 16, crossing eleven
