General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ECA-X (Enhanced Composite Adhesion)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Green / Light Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Kingpin Ultra Low RG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.483
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Kingpin Max is the second ball from Brunswick to use the asymmetrical Kingpin Ultra Low RG core. This very strong design gives the Max an RG of 2.483″, a total differential of 0.055″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. The Kingpin Max uses a new stronger coverstock and a lower grit box finish compared to the original Kingpin. These elements help give the Kingpin Max even more hook than the Kingpin, which puts it at the top of the Brunswick lineup in total hook.
We used all the hook from this monster to open up the lane on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker was standing in the middle of the lane on the fresh, with a laydown point on the 18 board, a target of 15 at the arrows, and a breakpoint on nine downlane. The Max’s dull box finish gave him plenty of hook and traction to play in the heaviest part of this pattern. Tweener was about five left of him with both his feet and target. He could get his ball out to seven downlane and still see plenty of drive through the pins. Cranker was deep in the pattern on the fresh. His ball was starting around 28, crossing between the third ...
Additional Brunswick Kingpin Max Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.