Brunswick Kingpin

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:ECA (Enhanced Composite Adhesion)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Light Blue / Purple Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Kingpin Ultra Low RG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.483
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.020

The Brunswick Kingpin uses a new coverstock, new outer core filler material, and a new core design. These elements come together to give this ball the most total hook in the Brunswick line. The new Enhanced Composite Adhesion coverstock comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish that hooks very quickly off the bowler’s hand. The length of this ball is just above the new Magnitude 055, while making a stronger move off the breakpoint. Like the Magnitude 055, the Kingpin uses Brunswick’s new DynamiCore material in the outer core that surrounds the brand new asymmetrical Kingpin Ultra Low RG core design, making it the only asymmetrical ball in the current Pro Performance line for Brunswick. The big motion this ball creates going down the lane will be best on heavy volumes of oil.

All three of our testers had their best lines to the pocket on our heavy volume test pattern. While the Magnitude 055 and other high-end releases like the Quantum Forest Green Solid handle oil just as well as this ball, the Kingpin’s reaction at the back end really sets it apart. Our testers were all able to start with their feet farther left on this pattern than they did with any previous Brunswick ball. The dull ...

