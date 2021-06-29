Brunswick Knock Out Black and Blue

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Knock Out Black and Blue
Reviewed:January 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Savvy Hook 3.5 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Melee
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The new Knock Out Black and Blue uses the same symmetrical Melee core as the previous Knock Out. It is wrapped in the Savvy Hook 3.5 Solid coverstock, with some sparkle additive thrown in for some visual interest. The change to the more aggressive shell and the box finish of 500/2000 SiaAir give the Knock Out Black and Blue more traction, but a smoother reaction off the end of the oil pattern, compared to its predecessor. It matched up best for our testers on our heavy oil pattern.

Stroker really liked the motion he saw from the Knock Out Black and Blue on the heavy oil pattern. The box finish helped his ball easily pick up in the midlane and it gave him the hook he needed to get back to the pocket, despite seeing less total hook than the Quantum Evo Solid. The new Black and Blue also started earlier and created a smoother shape than the original Knock Out. Stroker was able to stay farther right in transition without needing to change the cover, whereas the Quantum Evo Solid wanted to push him inside. Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers on the fresh medium pattern, playing straighter than the

