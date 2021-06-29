General Info
The Quantum Evo Solid is one of two new high-end Brunswick releases, along with the Quantum Evo Pearl. It features the QCS-12 asymmetrical core shape, which is a higher RG and lower differential design than the QCS-24 core in the Quantum Evo Pearl. In both balls, the core is surrounded with the new DynamiCore2 material, which has the design intent of mimicking the thick shell properties the Quantum line has always been known for while also providing the ability to achieve lower RGs. This helps the Quantum Evo Solid to have a significantly lower RG compared to the Quantum Bias from a few years ago. The Evo Solid’s dull, abrasive Evolution Reactive coverstock easily dug into the oil during our testing and make it a great option for heavier oil volumes and longer patterns.
Stroker was able to out-strike the other two testers on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Quantum Evo Solid. The box finish easily dug into the oil, creating plenty of traction and total hook. Stroker needed to start pretty deep by his standards and had to increase his speed or make small moves to the inside as the lanes started to transition. As the oil broke down even more, the combination of his low rev rate and the strong cover
