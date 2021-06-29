Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Quantum Evo Solid
Reviewed:October 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Evolution Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Blue / Lime / Royal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:QCS-12
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.502
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.012

The Quantum Evo Solid is one of two new high-end Brunswick releases, along with the Quantum Evo Pearl. It features the QCS-12 asymmetrical core shape, which is a higher RG and lower differential design than the QCS-24 core in the Quantum Evo Pearl. In both balls, the core is surrounded with the new DynamiCore2 material, which has the design intent of mimicking the thick shell properties the Quantum line has always been known for while also providing the ability to achieve lower RGs. This helps the Quantum Evo Solid to have a significantly lower RG compared to the Quantum Bias from a few years ago. The Evo Solid’s dull, abrasive Evolution Reactive coverstock easily dug into the oil during our testing and make it a great option for heavier oil volumes and longer patterns.

Stroker was able to out-strike the other two testers on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Quantum Evo Solid. The box finish easily dug into the oil, creating plenty of traction and total hook. Stroker needed to start pretty deep by his standards and had to increase his speed or make small moves to the inside as the lanes started to transition. As the oil broke down even more, the combination of his low rev rate and the strong cover

Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.