General Info

Brand:
Name:Knock Out
Reviewed:January 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Savvy Hook 3.0 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Melee
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Knock Out is the newest ball in Brunswick’s High Performance line. It uses the symmetrical Melee core design, which was seen most recently in the Uppercut, along with a solid version of the Savvy Hook 3.0 coverstock. The Knock Out comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish. This dull box finish and its low RG core design get the Knock Out revving up quickly and allow for plenty of versatility. There have been certain special balls through the years that roll well on nearly anything for a variety of bowling styles, and we feel that the Knock Out is that type of bowling ball. All three of our testers struck a lot with this ball on all four of our test patterns.

Tweener had nearly the entire lane on the medium pattern, with room for error in both directions and several options to get to the pocket both on the fresh and in transition. The Knock Out provided the perfect combination of midlane traction, angle at the back end, and overall hook. The best line he found was crossing around the third arrow and using the six board as his breakpoint. The Knock Out had

Additional Brunswick Knock Out Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.