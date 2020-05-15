General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Knock Out
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Savvy Hook 3.0 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Melee
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Knock Out is the newest ball in Brunswick’s High Performance line. It uses the symmetrical Melee core design, which was seen most recently in the Uppercut, along with a solid version of the Savvy Hook 3.0 coverstock. The Knock Out comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish. This dull box finish and its low RG core design get the Knock Out revving up quickly and allow for plenty of versatility. There have been certain special balls through the years that roll well on nearly anything for a variety of bowling styles, and we feel that the Knock Out is that type of bowling ball. All three of our testers struck a lot with this ball on all four of our test patterns.
Tweener had nearly the entire lane on the medium pattern, with room for error in both directions and several options to get to the pocket both on the fresh and in transition. The Knock Out provided the perfect combination of midlane traction, angle at the back end, and overall hook. The best line he found was crossing around the third arrow and using the six board as his breakpoint. The Knock Out had
