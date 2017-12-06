General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Synthesis Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Charcoal / Deep Sky
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magnitude 055 High Diff
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
With a new naming strategy and reconfiguration, Brunswick now has four lines of performance bowling balls this season. The Method joins the Magnitude 055 and Magnitude 035 Pearl in the High performance line, which falls just beneath their Pro performance line. The Method uses the new Synthesis Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 500/3000 SiaAir sanded finish. This shell surrounds Brunswick’s DynamiCore filler material and the Magnitude 055 High Diff symmetrical weight block, giving the Method an RG of 2.499″ and a total differential of 0.055″.
The Method was cleaner through the front of the lane than the Magnitude 055, giving us our best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener both really liked their reactions on the fresh. Stroker could play straighter up the lane, starting his Method on 13, sending it out over the second arrow, and using eight as his breakpoint. He was also able to find a good reaction playing straight up the 15 board, with his Method seeming to fade the entire way down the lane right into the pocket. Even when he played this very direct line, his pin carry was very good. He ...
