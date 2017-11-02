General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Flip Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Gold / Silver Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magnitude 035 Low Diff Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new Magnitude 035 Pearl is the third release of a Magnitude into the Brunswick Performance lineup. This ball shares the same Magnitude 035 Low Diff Symmetrical core shape with the original Magnitude 035. Its Relativity Flip Pearl cover uses a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish to give it more length through the front than the sanded solid cover on the original. While it does provide more length and back end, we were able to see a controlled move off the breakpoint that was less violent downlane than balls like the Vintage Inferno and Tenacity. Bowlers can expect this ball to be a step down in motion from those bowling balls, making it a good option for medium volumes of oil.
Cranker liked this ball the best out of our three testers on our fresh medium oil test pattern. The 035 Pearl’s lower differential core design allowed him to hit it at the bottom as much as he wanted without seeing his ball ...
