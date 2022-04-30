General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Mindset
|Reviewed:
|March 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Evolution Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / Sky / Royal Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mindset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Mindset is the new hook-in-a-box monster from Brunswick. It features the new asymmetrical Mindset core design, which gives it a low RG (2.487″), a high differential (0.050″), and a high intermediate differential (0.021″). It also uses the Evolution Solid coverstock that was found on the Quantum Evo Solid. The change to the new core shape helps the Mindset to rev up faster, read the midlane even better, respond much harder to the friction, and have much more continuation than the Evo Solid. These performance characteristics make the Mindset the go-to ball in the current Brunswick line for attacking longer and heavier oil conditions. The rough 500/1500 SiaAir box finish only adds to the total hook potential, making this ball best for our bowlers on our heavy oil test pattern.
Stroker loved the amount of traction the Mindset provided on the heavy oil pattern. The ball revved up quickly off his hand, easily digging into the oil. He really liked how easy it was for him to go left to right, as this pattern usually forces him to be very straight through the front. He was able to start inside of his laydown point compared to the Quantum Evo Solid and Defender. The added traction from the dull finish and the large flare potential allowed him to get the Mindset farther outside than any other Brunswick ball in the current line. He was very impressed with the amount of continuation the Mindset had downlane, which allowed him to move left to find more oil as the track area started to burn up. Stroker also had a very good reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Mindset.
