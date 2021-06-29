Brunswick Defender

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Defender
Reviewed:April 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:ACT 3.0 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Navy / Purple / Sky
Core Specs
Name:Portal X
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.473
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Defender brings a new core shape and a new coverstock to the Brunswick Pro Performance line. The Activator Composite Technology cover is updated to the ACT 3.0 Solid version for this ball. It is finished with 500 and 2000 SiaAir, which allows the Defender to dig into the oil. The new Portal X core shape is based on the Portal core from the Prism line, with a slightly higher RG and total differential compared to the original design. The Defender is built for oil, and it handles it well.

Cranker was very comfortable with the Defender on the heavy oil pattern. He played 2-and-2 right compared to the Quantum Evo Solid on the fresh, seeing a sharper change of direction downlane. The extra angle was very useful later in the session after the pattern transitioned. He could move left to find more oil in the front to keep the ball strong in the pocket when smoother offerings like the Knock Out Black and Blue were losing a little more energy. The box finish was best on both the

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.