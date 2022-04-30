brunswick quantum evo hybrid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Quantum Evo Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Evolution Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Lime / Sky / Silver
Core Specs
Name:QCS-18
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.510
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.018

The Quantum Evo Hybrid is the newest addition to Brunswick’s Quantum family. This ball uses the new Evolution Reactive hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box finished at 500/2000 SiaAir. The new QCS-18 core has a lower RG and higher differential than the QCS-12 core from the Quantum Evo Solid. This ball provided our testers with a strong combination of hook in the midlane and plenty of back end continuation that made it look great on conditions with higher concentrations of oil.

Stroker really liked how much downlane motion he saw from the Quantum Evo Hybrid on our heavy oil test pattern. The dull box finish easily created all the midlane traction he needed, while still allowing him to see a very strong move at the breakpoint. The added back end recovery allowed him to start two boards inside of his line with the Evo Solid and gave him plenty of hitting power through the pins. When the front of the lane started to hook, he was able to keep moving his feet left to find more oil without losing pin carry. He made no surface changes to this ball, but by the end of the session, he was far enough inside that he wanted to ball-down into the Evo Pearl or Melee Jab Carbon to get back into the track area. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His lower rev rate made it much easier for him to get the ball through the fronts consistently, giving him enough hold to leave 4 pins on his errant shots to the inside. He needed to

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.