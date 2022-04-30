General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Quantum Evo Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|August 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Evolution Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Lime / Sky / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|QCS-18
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Quantum Evo Hybrid is the newest addition to Brunswick’s Quantum family. This ball uses the new Evolution Reactive hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box finished at 500/2000 SiaAir. The new QCS-18 core has a lower RG and higher differential than the QCS-12 core from the Quantum Evo Solid. This ball provided our testers with a strong combination of hook in the midlane and plenty of back end continuation that made it look great on conditions with higher concentrations of oil.
Stroker really liked how much downlane motion he saw from the Quantum Evo Hybrid on our heavy oil test pattern. The dull box finish easily created all the midlane traction he needed, while still allowing him to see a very strong move at the breakpoint. The added back end recovery allowed him to start two boards inside of his line with the Evo Solid and gave him plenty of hitting power through the pins. When the front of the lane started to hook, he was able to keep moving his feet left to find more oil without losing pin carry. He made no surface changes to this ball, but by the end of the session, he was far enough inside that he wanted to ball-down into the Evo Pearl or Melee Jab Carbon to get back into the track area. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His lower rev rate made it much easier for him to get the ball through the fronts consistently, giving him enough hold to leave 4 pins on his errant shots to the inside. He needed to
