Brunswick Strategy

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Strategy
Reviewed:April 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - EVO Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Blue / Silver
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Core Specs
Name:Dual Centric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.509
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.016

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Strategy is the newest addition to the Pro Performance line for Brunswick. This ball uses the new Dual Centric asymmetrical weight block, which offers a medium RG of 2.509″, a medium differential of 0.047″, and a medium-high intermediate differential of 0.016″. The new HK22C2 – EVO Pearl coverstock comes out of the box at Brunswick’s standard 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish. This surface prep allowed the Strategy to pick up very well in the midlane and kept the ball from getting too far down the lane. This ball was a monster for all three of our testers on the medium oil pattern. On our fresh heavy oil condition, we needed to either add more surface to the ball to make it a good option, or wait for balls like the Combat Hybrid or the Alert to break down some of the oil before getting into the Strategy.

Cranker

Cranker loved the amount of downlane motion that he had from the Strategy on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball revved up quickly, creating a good amount of traction in the midlane before turning over very strongly at the end of the pattern. He saw the Strategy clear the front of the lane easily and be very strong downlane. He loved the hitting power that this ball provided as it went through the pins. It had no trouble picking up in midlane, making it very easy for him to move farther left and open his angles more as the front started to hook. The ball provided excellent continuation at the back end, allowing it to hit the pocket hard. He was able to make about a 4-and-2 board move left with his laydown and

Additional Brunswick Strategy Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.