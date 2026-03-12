General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Strategy
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - EVO Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dual Centric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.509
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Strategy is the newest addition to the Pro Performance line for Brunswick. This ball uses the new Dual Centric asymmetrical weight block, which offers a medium RG of 2.509″, a medium differential of 0.047″, and a medium-high intermediate differential of 0.016″. The new HK22C2 – EVO Pearl coverstock comes out of the box at Brunswick’s standard 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish. This surface prep allowed the Strategy to pick up very well in the midlane and kept the ball from getting too far down the lane. This ball was a monster for all three of our testers on the medium oil pattern. On our fresh heavy oil condition, we needed to either add more surface to the ball to make it a good option, or wait for balls like the Combat Hybrid or the Alert to break down some of the oil before getting into the Strategy.
Cranker
Cranker loved the amount of downlane motion that he had from the Strategy on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball revved up quickly, creating a good amount of traction in the midlane before turning over very strongly at the end of the pattern. He saw the Strategy clear the front of the lane easily and be very strong downlane. He loved the hitting power that this ball provided as it went through the pins. It had no trouble picking up in midlane, making it very easy for him to move farther left and open his angles more as the front started to hook. The ball provided excellent continuation at the back end, allowing it to hit the pocket hard. He was able to make about a 4-and-2 board move left with his laydown and
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Brunswick Strategy Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Crown 78U
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Crown Victory
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Danger Zone
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice
- Brunswick Strategy vs. Brunswick Energize
To compare the Brunswick Strategy to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Strategy Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.