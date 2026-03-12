General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Warning Alert
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Savvy Hook Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Lapis / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Alert
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Warning Alert shares the symmetrical Alert core shape with the original Alert. While that ball used the sanded HK22 – Savvy Hook Solid coverstock, this ball uses the hybrid version of the same coverstock that comes out of the box finished with 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. These changes allow the Warning Alert to provide a very different motion than the original Alert. This ball provided more length and a much more angular motion when the ball found the friction. We saw more total hook than the Danger Zone and Crown Victory releases with this new ball. The Warning Alert didn’t quite have enough traction in the oil or enough track flare with our standard test layouts to be the best option on our fresh heavy oil pattern out of the box. Most bowlers will likely want to use stronger layouts and more surface if they want to use this ball on heavier and longer oil conditions.
Stroker
Stroker had no trouble getting this ball to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Warning Alert floated through the front, letting him play very straight up the lane with his angles. He liked the responsiveness at the breakpoint, but he liked the continuation through the back end and the pin deck even more. As the laydown point got drier and broke down, he could start moving left with his feet and opening his angles more. The Warning Alert had no trouble getting back to the pocket when he started moving left. He really liked the ball not getting forward later in the session when he had to cover more boards. The ball stored lots of energy without sliding past the breakpoint at any time on this condition. He could still ball-down into the Danger Zone Purple Ice
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Brunswick Warning Alert Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Alert
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Crown Victory
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl
- Brunswick Warning Alert vs. Brunswick Strategy
To compare the Brunswick Warning Alert to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Warning Alert Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.