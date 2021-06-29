Brunswick Zenith Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zenith Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:AXH Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Ice / Smoke
Core Specs
Name:Zenith
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.485
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

The Brunswick Zenith Hybrid uses the same asymmetrical core design as the previous two Zenith bowling balls. This latest Zenith release is wrapped in the AXH Hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box sanded to a 1500 SiaAir finish. This helps the Zenith Hybrid provide an ideal blend of traction in the oil and plenty of angularity at the breakpoint for medium to heavy oil conditions. Stroker had the best overall results with this ball, but all three testers saw a strong and consistent performance, especially on the heavy oil pattern.

Stroker was in love with the Zenith Hybrid after a few shots on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He had plenty of room for error and saw more angularity at the breakpoint than the original Zenith and lots more overall hook than the Zenith Pearl. The extra motion downlane was a huge benefit for him as the front of the lane started to dry up and he needed to move inside to catch more oil. The Zenith Hybrid let him play left of his comfort zone with no signs from the ball of going too long or hitting weak at the pins, so no surface changes were ever needed. Stroker continued striking away on the medium pattern. He

