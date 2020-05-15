General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Zenith Pearl
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|AXH Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Purple / Red / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zenith
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Zenith Pearl is the polished follow-up to the original Zenith in the Brunswick Pro Performance line. This ball uses the same asymmetrical Zenith core as the original, but with a pearl version of the AXH (Activator Xtreme Hook) coverstock that comes out of the box prepped with 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Polish. This shiny surface preparation gives the Zenith Pearl more length than any recent Brunswick release, and it provided all three of our testers with a strong and angular motion at the breakpoint.
On the fresh medium oil pattern, Cranker saw a bit of over/under reaction, but it wasn’t extreme. He would often leave a 2 pin on shots pulled left into the oil and a 4 pin on shots that hit the outside dry too soon. He hit his ball with a 4000 SiaAir pad to add some traction, and this slight change really helped to blend out the reaction and give him much more area on the lane. Once the track started to hook more and Cranker got his feet far enough left, the AXH Pearl coverstock had a much better reaction. He felt that he could either break the lanes down with a ball like the Knock Out or simply grind it out with the Zenith Pearl until the lanes blended out. Cranker really liked the polished box finish of the
