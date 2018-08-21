General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ERT Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Yellow / Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Big Time
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Baller combines a new coverstock and a new asymmetric weight block to create a new high performance release for Columbia 300. Its ERT Hybrid coverstock comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, creating heavy traction in the midlane and plenty of overall hook. The new Big Time core is a higher RG design than the Savage core, from Columbia 300’s other asymmetrical line. Both balls are close in differential, giving them similar flare potential. This ball’s dull cover and aggressive core design gave us a slightly better reaction on our heavy oil pattern over the medium pattern.
The Baller provided all three testers with a smoother motion off the dry compared to the Savage or the Lit on the fresh heavy oil condition. Everyone started out using eight as their breakpoint, while attacking from different angles through the front to match up with their speeds and rev rates. Stroker was releasing his ball on 14 off his hand and using the second arrow as his target. Tweener set his ball on 18 at the release point and crossed the arrows at 13. Cranker started his ball on 22 and passed through 18 at the arrows. The big difference we saw with the Baller was after the lane had transitioned. Where many balls would start to have an over/under reaction, hooking too quickly in the dry and pushing too far when kept in the oil, the
