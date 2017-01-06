General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Bend-It Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Green / Yellow / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified SD
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Juke jives into Columbia 300’s Yellow Line collection this summer, joining the Sideswipe and Sideswipe Solid. This ball uses the same Bend-It Pearl coverstock as the Sideswipe, but with a different core design. The Juke uses a modified version of the Smack Down‘s weight block. This core shape is designed with a slightly higher RG and higher differential than the Sideswipe’s core. We had this ball pick up harder in the middle of the lane, resulting in less length but more total hook than the Sideswipe.
Our medium oil test pattern offered the best matchup for the Juke. Stroker had the best reaction of our three testers with the Juke’s polished 500/1000 Abralon box finish. He was laying his ball down on the 12 board, crossing the second arrow, and getting his Juke out to the five board at the breakpoint. The Juke had no stop downlane and it gave him recovery from nearly ...
