columbia-300-juke

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Bend-It Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Green / Yellow / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified SD
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Juke jives into Columbia 300’s Yellow Line collection this summer, joining the Sideswipe and Sideswipe Solid. This ball uses the same Bend-It Pearl coverstock as the Sideswipe, but with a different core design. The Juke uses a modified version of the Smack Down‘s weight block. This core shape is designed with a slightly higher RG and higher differential than the Sideswipe’s core. We had this ball pick up harder in the middle of the lane, resulting in less length but more total hook than the Sideswipe.

Our medium oil test pattern offered the best matchup for the Juke. Stroker had the best reaction of our three testers with the Juke’s polished 500/1000 Abralon box finish. He was laying his ball down on the 12 board, crossing the second arrow, and getting his Juke out to the five board at the breakpoint. The Juke had no stop downlane and it gave him recovery from nearly ...

Columbia 300 Juke Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Columbia 300 Juke to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.