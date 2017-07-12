General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex XS
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Silver / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Lit Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Lit is the latest introduction into Columbia 300’s high performance Red Line collection. It features the new Reflex XS hybrid reactive coverstock that surrounds the new Lit Asymmetric core. The combination of this low RG and high flare weight block and a 2000 Abralon sanded box finish gives this ball easy hook on heavy oil. The Reflex XS cover helped the Lit retain more energy and offer a more angular motion at the breakpoint compared to both the Saber and Tyrant.
We found our best lines to the pocket with the Lit on our heavy oil test pattern. Each tester started two boards farther left with their feet on this condition than where they started with the Saber. The added kick at the breakpoint gave us more total hook, allowing us to play more open angles. Stroker was two left with both his feet and target from where he played this pattern with the Saber. The added back end recovery gave him more room ...
