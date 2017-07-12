General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|New-Dynamix
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Saber marks the return of asymmetrical core designs to Columbia 300’s Orange Line collection. The New-Dynamix core shape is the first asymmetrical used in this line since the Ironman core that was used in the Urge and Raw Urge. This new core gives the Saber an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.016″. Paired up with this weight block is the Reflex Solid coverstock, which is the same cover used previously on the Impulse Solid. The Saber comes out of the box sanded with a 500/2000 Abralon finish, giving this aggressive cover enough texture to handle heavy volumes of oil.
We had more total hook with this ball on our heavy oil pattern than we had with Impulse Solid. While providing the same smooth breakpoint as that ball, the Saber had a little more recovery at the back of the lane. This extra motion gave Stroker a great line to the pocket. He was setting his ball down on 12, crossing 10 at the arrows, and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. The Saber gave him strong roll in the midlane ...
