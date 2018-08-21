Columbia 300 Messenger

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Super Flex
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Gold; Pink / Purple; Red / Black
Core Specs
Name:Messenger
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.021
Int. Diff:0.000

The Columbia 300 Messenger is back in a new updated version. This time around, the Messenger features a new symmetrical high RG, low differential core design. The coverstock is Super Flex, which is a pearlized cover that comes out of the box prepped with 500/2000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This combination gave us more length, a stronger motion off the dry, and less total hook than the Beast. Like many entry-level performance balls, the Messenger is available in multiple color options, with our test balls being of the Black/Gold variety.

We had our best reactions with this ball on our dry oil test pattern. All three testers saw lots of length with the box finish. This pushed us farther right than where we started with the Beast. Cranker was releasing his ball on 25, crossing 17 at the arrows, and using a breakpoint on 11 downlane. Because of the length this ball creates, he didn’t need to throw it very far away from the pocket like he does with other balls on this pattern. Stroker was starting his Messenger on 15, crossing the second arrow, and only getting it out to eight at his breakpoint. The

