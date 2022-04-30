General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Piranha PowerCOR
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - ERT+ Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Piranha PowerCOR
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.518
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Piranha PowerCOR is the newest remake of a classic Columbia 300 ball with updated technology. The Piranha PowerCOR weight block uses new materials to simulate the dense nuggets that were previously used in older core designs. The medium RG (2.518″) keeps the Piranha PowerCOR from starting too early, while the high differential (0.055″) allows this release to have a large flare potential. The HK22 coverstock base formula that has captured the interest of all the Brunswick brands is used in addition to ERT+ Solid on this new release. The Piranha PowerCOR is finished with 500 and 2000 SiaAir, which allowed it to easily dig into the heaviest volume of oil we saw in our testing.
Stroker really liked how much hitting power the Piranha PowerCOR provided on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball effortlessly picked up very strongly in the midlane, creating plenty of total hook with the box finish. He had no trouble creating motion on the fresh, and he was easily able to move farther left with his feet and laydown point to find more oil in the front as the track started to break down. If he wanted something with a little more at the breakpoint, he could get into the Atlas. He also had plenty of options to go to if he wanted to stay straighter up the track area instead of moving deeper inside. On the medium pattern, the Piranha PowerCOR’s strong continuation allowed Stroker to swing the ball without it losing too much energy and straightening out at the back end. It wasn’t as angular for him as the Atlas, but it offered more length and angularity than the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 Atlas
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 Cuda PowerCOR
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 Cuda PowerCOR Pearl
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 Explosion
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 High Speed
- Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR vs. Columbia 300 Madness
To compare the Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.