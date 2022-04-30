columbia 300 piranha powercor

General Info

Brand:
Name:Piranha PowerCOR
Reviewed:December 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - ERT+ Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Blue / Navy
Core Specs
Name:Piranha PowerCOR
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.518
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Piranha PowerCOR is the newest remake of a classic Columbia 300 ball with updated technology. The Piranha PowerCOR weight block uses new materials to simulate the dense nuggets that were previously used in older core designs. The medium RG (2.518″) keeps the Piranha PowerCOR from starting too early, while the high differential (0.055″) allows this release to have a large flare potential. The HK22 coverstock base formula that has captured the interest of all the Brunswick brands is used in addition to ERT+ Solid on this new release. The Piranha PowerCOR is finished with 500 and 2000 SiaAir, which allowed it to easily dig into the heaviest volume of oil we saw in our testing.

Stroker really liked how much hitting power the Piranha PowerCOR provided on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball effortlessly picked up very strongly in the midlane, creating plenty of total hook with the box finish. He had no trouble creating motion on the fresh, and he was easily able to move farther left with his feet and laydown point to find more oil in the front as the track started to break down. If he wanted something with a little more at the breakpoint, he could get into the Atlas. He also had plenty of options to go to if he wanted to stay straighter up the track area instead of moving deeper inside. On the medium pattern, the Piranha PowerCOR's strong continuation allowed Stroker to swing the ball without it losing too much energy and straightening out at the back end.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.