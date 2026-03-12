General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Piranha Solid
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hyperflex Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Vibrant Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Piranha
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.554
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Piranha Solid is the latest reintroduction of a retro nameplate and color scheme for Columbia 300, and it follows in the footsteps of the Piranha PowerCOR and Piranha PowerCOR Pearl as the third Piranha-line throwback release. The bright orange Piranha Solid’s core shape doesn’t have the PowerCOR nugget, raising the RG from 2.518″ to 2.554″ and lowering the differential from 0.055″ to 0.043″. It comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish, which gets the ball to rev up very strongly in the midlane while offering a controllable, smooth, and continuous motion on the back end. All three of our bowlers really struggled to get this ball to store enough energy for our dry oil pattern, seeing very early friction and struggling to create enough length, but they really liked it across the other three test patterns.
Stroker
Stroker loved how much traction the Piranha Solid provided on the heavy oil pattern out of the box. The ball didn’t start up quite as early as the Pulse, but it still revved up very strongly in the midlane. He really liked the drive the ball provided at the back end, getting through the pins better than the Pulse did for him on this condition. When the ball started hooking early, he was able to inch left with his laydown point, creating more angle in the front of the lane. The Piranha Solid had no trouble making up more area downlane, with a smooth and controllable motion at the back end. When he felt like he was getting pushed too far left and the Piranha Solid started to labor downlane and hook early, he could switch to the
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Columbia 300 Piranha Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Piranha Solid vs. Columbia 300 Pulse
- Columbia 300 Piranha Solid vs. Columbia 300 Rally
- Columbia 300 Piranha Solid vs. Columbia 300 Ricochet Return
- Columbia 300 Piranha Solid vs. Columbia 300 Street Rally
- Columbia 300 Piranha Solid vs. Columbia 300 Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl
To compare the Columbia 300 Piranha Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Columbia 300 Piranha Solid Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.