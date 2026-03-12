Columbia 300 Piranha Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Piranha Solid
Reviewed:March 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Hyperflex Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Vibrant Orange
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Core Specs
Name:Piranha
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.554
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Piranha Solid is the latest reintroduction of a retro nameplate and color scheme for Columbia 300, and it follows in the footsteps of the Piranha PowerCOR and Piranha PowerCOR Pearl as the third Piranha-line throwback release. The bright orange Piranha Solid’s core shape doesn’t have the PowerCOR nugget, raising the RG from 2.518″ to 2.554″ and lowering the differential from 0.055″ to 0.043″. It comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish, which gets the ball to rev up very strongly in the midlane while offering a controllable, smooth, and continuous motion on the back end. All three of our bowlers really struggled to get this ball to store enough energy for our dry oil pattern, seeing very early friction and struggling to create enough length, but they really liked it across the other three test patterns.

Stroker

Stroker loved how much traction the Piranha Solid provided on the heavy oil pattern out of the box. The ball didn’t start up quite as early as the Pulse, but it still revved up very strongly in the midlane. He really liked the drive the ball provided at the back end, getting through the pins better than the Pulse did for him on this condition. When the ball started hooking early, he was able to inch left with his laydown point, creating more angle in the front of the lane. The Piranha Solid had no trouble making up more area downlane, with a smooth and controllable motion at the back end. When he felt like he was getting pushed too far left and the Piranha Solid started to labor downlane and hook early, he could switch to the

Columbia 300 Piranha Solid Comparisons

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Additional Columbia 300 Piranha Solid Resources

Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.