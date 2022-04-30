Columbia 300 Piranha PowerCOR Pearl

General Info

Brand:
Name:Piranha PowerCOR Pearl
Reviewed:February 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - ERT+ Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Jade / Black
Core Specs
Name:Piranha PowerCOR
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.518
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Piranha PowerCOR Pearl is the latest upgraded remake in the Columbia 300 line. This ball uses the Piranha PowerCOR weight block, a symmetrical shape with a drillable PowerCOR nugget. This core gives the ball a slightly higher RG (2.518″) compared to the Super Cuda PowerCOR (2.501″). The differential is bumped up to 0.055″ on this ball, in contrast to the 0.047″ differential from the Cuda PowerCOR core. The Piranha PowerCOR Pearl uses the HK22 – ERT+ Pearl coverstock, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. These elements come together to give bowlers a ball that gets through the front easily, starts to pick up in the midlane, and unleashes at the breakpoint. We found this ball’s motion a little too strong for our dry test pattern, but it was very good on our other test conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had a fantastic reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw his ball rev up quickly while still clearing the front of the lane effortlessly. The midlane traction was very impressive for a shiny pearl bowling ball. The back end motion was strong, angular, and continuous for him, and he couldn’t ask for a better reaction. He could stand left, throw the Piranha PowerCOR Pearl to the right, and watch the ball get back to the pocket. He continued to move left with his laydown point to keep the ball in the oil longer as the pattern started to break down. He had this ball much stronger than his Ricochet Pearl while having more back end continuation than his Atlas Hybrid. He

