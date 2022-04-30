Columbia 300 Power Torq Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Power Torq Pearl
Reviewed:June 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:ERT Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Sky Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Torq
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.489
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The Columbia 300 Power Torq Pearl wraps the ERT Pearl coverstock around the symmetrical Torq core shape. This is the same weight block that was used in the Power Torq from last year. The ERT Pearl shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving the Power Torq Pearl a cleaner look through the front of the lane than its predecessor. With more energy retained for the back end than the Power Torq, all three testers liked this ball for medium conditions, as they were able to take full advantage of its length and strong finish.

Stroker liked how straight the Power Torq Pearl allowed him to play on the fresh medium oil condition. He was just two boards left with his laydown point compared to the Eruption Pearl from February, crossing the same target at the arrows with a little more swing to the outside, thanks to the Power Torq Pearl’s more aggressive motion toward the end of the pattern. In transition, Stroker didn’t need to move very much at all, with the ball continuing to provide good length after duller balls like the Power Torq had gone down the lane. Stroker had the best

Additional Columbia 300 Power Torq Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.