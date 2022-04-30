General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Power Torq Pearl
|Reviewed:
|June 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ERT Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sky Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Torq
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Columbia 300 Power Torq Pearl wraps the ERT Pearl coverstock around the symmetrical Torq core shape. This is the same weight block that was used in the Power Torq from last year. The ERT Pearl shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving the Power Torq Pearl a cleaner look through the front of the lane than its predecessor. With more energy retained for the back end than the Power Torq, all three testers liked this ball for medium conditions, as they were able to take full advantage of its length and strong finish.
Stroker liked how straight the Power Torq Pearl allowed him to play on the fresh medium oil condition. He was just two boards left with his laydown point compared to the Eruption Pearl from February, crossing the same target at the arrows with a little more swing to the outside, thanks to the Power Torq Pearl’s more aggressive motion toward the end of the pattern. In transition, Stroker didn’t need to move very much at all, with the ball continuing to provide good length after duller balls like the Power Torq had gone down the lane. Stroker had the best
