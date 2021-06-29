General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Power Torq
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ERT Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Torq
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Power Torq brings back an old-school name to the current Columbia 300 lineup. The name and color scheme are where any comparisons to the original end, as this version uses new technology in the weight block and in the coverstock. The new symmetrical Torq weight block, which uses multiple densities to achieve a low RG (2.489″) and a high differential (0.054″), is wrapped in the ERT Solid coverstock. The Power Torq comes out of the box at a rough 500/2000 SiaAir finish, giving it plenty of teeth for heavy oil patterns.
Stroker liked how predictable the Power Torq was at the breakpoint on the heavy oil test pattern. Shots that he missed a little bit right of target had no trouble digging into the oil and getting back to the pocket. He was able to start three boards right with his laydown point compared to the Command Solid. The downlane motion of the Power Torq was smoother than the Dynamic Swing, providing more of a strong arc-shaped motion. Stroker needed to keep the ball in the oil as the fronts and track area started to dry out. He made small parallel moves inside to find more oil when the ball started hitting flat at the pins. From too far inside, his low rev rate and rotation didn’t allow the ball to quite make the corner, so sanding
