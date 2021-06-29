Columbia 300 Power Torq

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Power Torq
Reviewed:September 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:ERT Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Sky Blue
Core Specs
Name:Torq
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.489
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The Power Torq brings back an old-school name to the current Columbia 300 lineup. The name and color scheme are where any comparisons to the original end, as this version uses new technology in the weight block and in the coverstock. The new symmetrical Torq weight block, which uses multiple densities to achieve a low RG (2.489″) and a high differential (0.054″), is wrapped in the ERT Solid coverstock. The Power Torq comes out of the box at a rough 500/2000 SiaAir finish, giving it plenty of teeth for heavy oil patterns.

Stroker liked how predictable the Power Torq was at the breakpoint on the heavy oil test pattern. Shots that he missed a little bit right of target had no trouble digging into the oil and getting back to the pocket. He was able to start three boards right with his laydown point compared to the Command Solid. The downlane motion of the Power Torq was smoother than the Dynamic Swing, providing more of a strong arc-shaped motion. Stroker needed to keep the ball in the oil as the fronts and track area started to dry out. He made small parallel moves inside to find more oil when the ball started hitting flat at the pins. From too far inside, his low rev rate and rotation didn’t allow the ball to quite make the corner, so sanding

Columbia 300 Power Torq Comparisons

Additional Columbia 300 Power Torq Resources

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.