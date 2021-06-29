General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Command Solid
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ARS Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Movement
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.513
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Command Solid uses the ARS Solid coverstock at a 500/1500 SiaAir box finish. Its Movement weight block is an asymmetrical shape with an RG of 2.513″, a total differential of 0.053″, and an intermediate differential of 0.021″. Even with the higher RG compared to the Modified Full Swing core in the Dynamic Swing, the Command Solid picked up earlier. This ball is built for heavy oil, and that is where all three of our testers found the Command Solid to be most useful.
Stroker was giddy with the number of boards he could cover with the Command Solid on the heavy oil pattern. This ball ripped right through the oil, creating big traction and a ton of continuation downlane. Stroker knew exactly where the ball was going as it came out of the pattern, and it was very strong through the pins. He was incredibly impressed with how much motion he saw downlane considering how early his ball was getting started. The box finish stayed rough the entire time he was on this pattern, showing very little signs of glazing up and allowing him to keep moving left and continue seeing all the pins fall as the pattern
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Columbia 300 Command Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Command Solid vs. Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing
- Columbia 300 Command Solid vs. Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing Pearl
To compare the Columbia 300 Command Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Columbia 300 Command Solid Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.