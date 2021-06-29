Columbia 300 Command Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Command Solid
Reviewed:August 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:ARS Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Sky / Purple / Black
Core Specs
Name:Movement
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.513
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.021

The Command Solid uses the ARS Solid coverstock at a 500/1500 SiaAir box finish. Its Movement weight block is an asymmetrical shape with an RG of 2.513″, a total differential of 0.053″, and an intermediate differential of 0.021″. Even with the higher RG compared to the Modified Full Swing core in the Dynamic Swing, the Command Solid picked up earlier. This ball is built for heavy oil, and that is where all three of our testers found the Command Solid to be most useful.

Stroker was giddy with the number of boards he could cover with the Command Solid on the heavy oil pattern. This ball ripped right through the oil, creating big traction and a ton of continuation downlane. Stroker knew exactly where the ball was going as it came out of the pattern, and it was very strong through the pins. He was incredibly impressed with how much motion he saw downlane considering how early his ball was getting started. The box finish stayed rough the entire time he was on this pattern, showing very little signs of glazing up and allowing him to keep moving left and continue seeing all the pins fall as the pattern

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.