General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Ricochet Pearl
|Reviewed:
|December 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Micro Flex
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Factory Compound / Factory Polish
|Color:
|Midnight Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ricochet
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.488
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ricochet Pearl is the latest remake from Columbia 300, and it features a finishing process that hasn’t been used in quite some time. While most shiny balls from this plant are currently being finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, the Ricochet Pearl is finished with 500 SiaAir, Factory Compound, and then Factory Polish. This very shiny box finish is applied to the new HK22C – Micro Flex coverstock, which is a reactive pearl formulation. The updated symmetrical Ricochet core shape gives the ball a low RG (2.488″) and a high differential (0.054″). The Ricochet Pearl produced a lot of length and then a very strong move when it saw the dry on the back end. We had our best reactions with this ball when there was a lot of friction available on the lane surface.
Tweener
Tweener had the best look out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He got lined up quickly after watching his first few shots go light. Moving his feet farther outside, Tweener closed off his angles and started the ball closer to the track area, playing straighter than he did with the Kaboom and Messenger PowerCOR Pearl. The Ricochet Pearl made a strong left-turn downlane, creating excellent entry angle into the pocket. There was no chance of anything standing with the way the ball was finishing through the pins. As long as he didn’t rocket the ball through the breakpoint, he was able to consistently hit the pocket. When the pattern started to break down, he could make small moves left with his laydown
