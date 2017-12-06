General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Red / Gold / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|New-Dynamix
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Saber Pearl joins the original Saber as the only two current products in the Columbia 300 Orange Line. This ball uses the same New-Dynamix core shape as the original Saber, but with the Reflex Pearl reactive cover this go-round. This pearlized coverstock comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon and shined with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, giving it more length and a stronger change of direction than the sanded, solid-covered original Saber. Bowlers who are looking for a ball to change to when dull covers like the Lit and Saber start hooking too early will find the Saber Pearl to be an option. At its box finish, this ball is best suited for medium volume patterns.
Stroker and Tweener liked their reactions just a little better than Cranker on our fresh medium oil test pattern. Their straighter trajectories through the front gave them just a few more hits in the pocket than Cranker. The Saber Pearl’s big back end recovery allowed all three testers to start fairly deep with their feet. Stroker was setting his ball down on 20, crossing the third arrow, and using the range finder at the 10 board as his breakpoint. Tweener was just three boards inside with his feet and his ...
