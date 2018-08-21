General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Exciter Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Yellow / Magenta
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Savage
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Savage rolls into Columbia 300’s high performance Red Line Collection, joining the Lit and the Lit Pearl. It uses the same HyperSHOCK Technology additive in the filler material as the Lits, but it features a new asymmetrical core design. The Savage core gives this ball a slightly higher RG and slightly lower intermediate and total differentials than the Lit Asymmetric core. This ball also has a new coverstock called Exciter Solid. It comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, giving the Savage plenty of traction through the oil. We saw an increase in total hook compared to the Lit, thanks to the Savage’s combination of new coverstock and strong back end motion.
On our heavy oil test pattern, the Savage allowed our three testers to line up one to four boards farther left with their feet compared to where they started with the Lit. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh, as he was starting his ball on 27, crossing just left of the middle arrow, and getting it out to 10 at the breakpoint. The Savage’s strong continuation gave him room for error if he got his ball to the outside too quickly, while its strong solid cover dug in plenty
