Columbia 300 Street Rally

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Street Rally
Reviewed:January 2026
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - Formula 1 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Rose Gold / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Shifter
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.478
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.015

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Street Rally is the latest high-performance ball from Columbia 300. This ball takes the asymmetrical Shifter weight block from the Speed and Rally series and pairs it with the HK22C2 – Formula 1 Pearl coverstock. This pearl cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, allowing it to skid through the front part of the lane without any trouble and helping to make this the strongest ball in the current lineup at the breakpoint. We found that the Street Rally performed best on our medium oil pattern, but we also saw it offer a good reaction on the heavy oil pattern.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction out of our testers on the medium oil pattern with the Street Rally. Its glossy pearl cover retained a lot of energy and made a very strong move at the end of the pattern. He found this ball to provide more traction in the oil than the Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl and the Ricochet Return. He was able to start farther left with the Street Rally, and he had a bit more room for error at the breakpoint. He continued to move farther left with his laydown point as the oil started to go away and the pattern developed more friction in the track area. The ball was very strong downlane, avoiding any hang or carrydown later in the session. Toward the end, he needed to start increasing his speed in addition to moving left to keep striking with the Street Rally.

Cranker also had the best reaction out of our three bowlers with the Street Rally on the fresh heavy oil pattern. This ball dug into the oil more than the Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl. Even compared to previous shiny asymmetrical balls like the Atlas Hybrid and the

