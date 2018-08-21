General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Claw Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Yellow / Navy Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Creed Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The DV8 Creed Rebellion is third ball in the Creed line, joining the original Creed and the Creed Revelation. The Rebellion shares the same Creed Low RG Asymmetric core design with its siblings, with the big differences coming in the coverstock and box finish. Whereas the Creed and Creed Revelation had pearlized covers with Crown Factory Compound box finishes, the Rebellion is a reactive solid that comes out of the box at a very dull 1500 SiaAir finish. The change in cover gives the Rebellion an earlier motion with much more traction through the oil and much more total hook compared to the original Creed.
This ball has no trouble handling heavy oil, and that allowed it to match up best with our longest oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw the Creed Rebellion make this heavy oil pattern look not so heavy. Its dull box finish easily tore through the pattern, providing plenty of hook and recovery for all three testers. Stroker was starting his Creed Rebellion on 15, crossing 11 at the arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was laying his ball down on 17, crossing around 14 at the arrows, and also getting his ball out to eight downlane. They both
The DV8 Creed Rebellion is third ball in the Creed line, joining the original Creed and the Creed Revelation. The Rebellion shares the same Creed Low RG Asymmetric core design with its siblings, with the big differences coming in the coverstock and box finish. Whereas the Creed and Creed Revelation had pearlized covers with Crown Factory Compound box finishes, the Rebellion is a reactive solid that comes out of the box at a very dull 1500 SiaAir finish. The change in cover gives the Rebellion an earlier motion with much more traction through the oil and much more
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Creed Rebellion Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Creed Rebellion vs. DV8 Creed Revelation
- DV8 Creed Rebellion vs. DV8 Nasty Rumor
- DV8 Creed Rebellion vs. DV8 Pitbull Bite
- DV8 Creed Rebellion vs. DV8 Tactic Control
- DV8 Creed Rebellion vs. DV8 Turmoil Solid
To compare the DV8 Creed Rebellion to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Creed Rebellion Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.