Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Claw Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1500 SiaAir
Color:Red / Yellow / Navy Solid
Core Specs
Name:Creed Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.496
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.011

The DV8 Creed Rebellion is third ball in the Creed line, joining the original Creed and the Creed Revelation. The Rebellion shares the same Creed Low RG Asymmetric core design with its siblings, with the big differences coming in the coverstock and box finish. Whereas the Creed and Creed Revelation had pearlized covers with Crown Factory Compound box finishes, the Rebellion is a reactive solid that comes out of the box at a very dull 1500 SiaAir finish. The change in cover gives the Rebellion an earlier motion with much more traction through the oil and much more total hook compared to the original Creed.

This ball has no trouble handling heavy oil, and that allowed it to match up best with our longest oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw the Creed Rebellion make this heavy oil pattern look not so heavy. Its dull box finish easily tore through the pattern, providing plenty of hook and recovery for all three testers. Stroker was starting his Creed Rebellion on 15, crossing 11 at the arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was laying his ball down on 17, crossing around 14 at the arrows, and also getting his ball out to eight downlane. They both

