General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Hook Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Light Blue / Charcoal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Creed Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.496
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.011

The Creed is the new upper-mid performance ball for DV8 this summer. It features the new high-flaring Creed Low RG Asymmetric core shape and the Composite Hook Pearl coverstock that was used previously at the high performance price point in the Grudge Pearl. While having similar numbers as the Vandal Low RG Symmetric core, the shape of this new weight block is different. The Creed comes out of the box with a familiar finishing process that is shared with two of DV8’s other new releases, the Rumor and the Freakshow Flip. This 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish offers moderate length on this pearl cover, which results in a strong revving action in the middle of the lane, followed by the biggest back end recovery of all of the new DV8 releases outside of the Pitbull Growl.

The Creed’s strong roll in the middle of the lane and angular motion at the dry matched up best with our medium oil test pattern, with Stroker having the best reaction of our three testers. He saw easy revs off his hand and a ...

