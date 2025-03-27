General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Dark Side Curse
|Reviewed:
|February 2026
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Burgundy / Red
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Duality
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Dark Side Curse is the second ball under the Dark Side nameplate for DV8. While the original featured a hybrid coverstock, this ball uses a reactive solid veneer. Both Dark Side balls share the same Factory Compound box finish and the same symmetrical Duality core shape. This ball uses the Inciter Solid coverstock, which is the same shell used on the Instigator from 2019. The Dark Side Curse was significantly stronger for our testers than the original Dark Side, providing more traction in the midlane and more total hook. This ball was very good on our medium and dry conditions, giving bowlers who wanted more motion than the original Dark Side a new option to consider.
Cranker
Cranker had a fantastic reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Dark Side Curse picked up incredibly well in the midlane and gave him a ton of area at the breakpoint. Shots that got to the right and went too far down the lane with the Dark Side peeled back strongly with the Dark Side Curse. Shots missed left of target showed an even bigger difference between the two Dark Sides. The Curse was able to still create motion in the midlane, creating hook and drive through the pins, while the original struggled to get back up to the pocket through the heavier oil. The motion Cranker saw from the Dark Side Curse made it incredibly easy for him to keep striking as the pattern broke down. He could easily move farther left with his laydown point without the ball missing the breakpoint or not hooking back to the pocket. He was very impressed with the
