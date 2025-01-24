General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Dark Side
|Reviewed:
|April 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Duality
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Dark Side introduces both a new coverstock and a new core design into the DV8 line. This ball features the Inciter Hybrid cover, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, surrounded by the new symmetrical Duality core design. This is a low RG (2.480″) and low differential (0.036″) core shape, designed to rev up quickly while keeping the flare rings very tight. We had tons of length from this ball, making it best on our drier conditions. We also really liked this ball as our patterns started to break down and other balls started struggling to create enough length. This was easily the weakest ball for us in the current DV8 line. While it was a decent option on the medium oil pattern, especially for Cranker, it was a better option from the start for Stroker and Tweener on our dry test pattern.
Stroker
Stroker needed to play very straight in the front of the lane with the Dark Side to get to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern. If he got the ball going right off his hand, between the glossy finish and the lower-flaring core shape, it had too much length and came in behind the headpin. Once he got his angles correct, he got to the pocket pretty easily. This ball going down the lane by itself didn’t do much to change the pattern. When stronger and rougher-finished bowling balls were also being thrown, they broke down the oil in the front and provided more hook in the track area. This additional traction increased the hook potential of the Dark Side, giving Stroker a bit more room for error than he saw on the fresh. The Dark Side let him stay farther right than balls like the Mantra and the Heckler for the entire session. He kept the Dark Side
