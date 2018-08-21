DV8 Instigator

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Orange / Blue / Black
Core Specs
Name:Assailant
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.481
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.016

The Instigator introduces a new coverstock and a new core design to the DV8 family. Its Assailant core is an asymmetrical shape with a low RG (2.481″) and high total differential (0.051″). Despite being a strong reactive solid, the Instigator’s Inciter Solid cover seems to retain energy pretty well and provide for a large back end hook. It is factory finished with 500 and 3000 SiaAir pads, which also gives it plenty of traction in heavy oil.

All three of our testers enjoyed the recovery room they had downlane with the Instigator on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. They were all able to play in their favorite parts of the lane while sharing the same breakpoint, with everyone seeing plenty of hook and recovery. Cranker played the farthest left, starting his ball on board 31, hitting just right of the middle arrow, and using eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was releasing his ball on 18 and crossing 12 at the arrows. Stroker was the straightest, starting his Instigator on 12, projecting it over the second arrow, and also getting it out to eight downlane before it made its move to the pocket. All three testers

