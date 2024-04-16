DV8 Mantra

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Mantra
Reviewed:October 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Inciter Xtreme
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Mint / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Mantra
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.498
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.011

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The new DV8 Mantra features a new asymmetrical core design that gives it an RG of 2.498″, a total differential of 0.047″, and an intermediate differential of 0.011″. This new weight block is surrounded by the hybrid formulation of the HK22 – Inciter Xtreme coverstock. The pearl version of this shell was used on the Trouble Maker Pearl, while the solid version was used on the Brutal Collision. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound, the Mantra provides easy length and a strong move at the breakpoint. The length came in handy on the dry test pattern, but the Mantra was best for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil condition.

Stroker

Stroker really liked the strong downlane motion from the Mantra on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had a little more hold than Tweener and Cranker left of target, but he had just as much recovery as them if he got it going right. He really liked how well this motion worked later in the session when the track started to get worn in. When the ball started to go high and leave the 4 pin, he had no trouble moving his laydown point farther left and opening his angles. He could use this ball as a step down from the Wicked Collision and Hater while seeing more overall motion than the

DV8 Mantra Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Mantra to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Mantra Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.