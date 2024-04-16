General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Mantra
|Reviewed:
|October 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Inciter Xtreme
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Mint / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mantra
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.498
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The new DV8 Mantra features a new asymmetrical core design that gives it an RG of 2.498″, a total differential of 0.047″, and an intermediate differential of 0.011″. This new weight block is surrounded by the hybrid formulation of the HK22 – Inciter Xtreme coverstock. The pearl version of this shell was used on the Trouble Maker Pearl, while the solid version was used on the Brutal Collision. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound, the Mantra provides easy length and a strong move at the breakpoint. The length came in handy on the dry test pattern, but the Mantra was best for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil condition.
Stroker
Stroker really liked the strong downlane motion from the Mantra on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had a little more hold than Tweener and Cranker left of target, but he had just as much recovery as them if he got it going right. He really liked how well this motion worked later in the session when the track started to get worn in. When the ball started to go high and leave the 4 pin, he had no trouble moving his laydown point farther left and opening his angles. He could use this ball as a step down from the Wicked Collision and Hater while seeing more overall motion than the
Additional DV8 Mantra Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.