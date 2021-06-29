General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Medusa
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Flip
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Yellow / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Medusa
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.507
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The new DV8 Medusa is wrapped in the same pearlized Incite Max Flip coverstock that is used on the Hell Raiser Return. It also uses the brand new Medusa asymmetrical core design that gives it lower RG and differential numbers compared to balls in the Hell Raiser and Warrant lines. The Medusa uses Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000/1500 SiaAir sanding prep, which gives it a glossy finish that easily clears the front of the lane, retaining energy for a sharp move downlane when it sees the dry.
Stroker enjoyed the Medusa’s strong downlane motion on the fresh medium pattern. The ball was very angular for him, providing plenty of recovery even on shots that got a little wide downlane. He started two boards right with his feet compared to the Hell Raiser Return on the fresh. In transition, he really liked how Medusa maintained its strong downlane motion, even when the fronts started to hook. Using small moves and ball speed adjustments, Stroker kept up with the transition without needing to make any surface changes. Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers on the dry oil pattern with the Medusa. He took full advantage
