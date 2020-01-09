DV8 Warrant

General Info

Brand:
Name:Warrant
Reviewed:January 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:N-Forcer SF Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Green / Royal / Navy
Core Specs
Name:Captive
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.505
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.012

The Warrant introduces a new core shape to the DV8 lineup. Its Captive core is an asymmetrical design with a medium RG of 2.505″, a differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″. This ball uses a hybrid version of the N-Forcer SF coverstock that was used previously in pearlized form on the Night Prowler, which helps the Warrant provide more midlane traction. The coverstock is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Warrant rolled fantastic on our fresh medium oil test pattern, and showed no signs of slowing down as the pattern transitioned.

Cranker and Tweener both really liked what the Warrant provided on the fresh medium pattern. The ball was clean without over-skidding, and strong enough in the midlane to provide some area when tugged into the oil. Cranker started his Warrant on board 28 off his hand, with a target just right of the middle arrow and a breakpoint out on seven downlane. He could either start with the Warrant on the fresh, or shell-down into it when the Verge or Frequency started hooking

