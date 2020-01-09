General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Warrant
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer SF Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Green / Royal / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Captive
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.505
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Warrant introduces a new core shape to the DV8 lineup. Its Captive core is an asymmetrical design with a medium RG of 2.505″, a differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″. This ball uses a hybrid version of the N-Forcer SF coverstock that was used previously in pearlized form on the Night Prowler, which helps the Warrant provide more midlane traction. The coverstock is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Warrant rolled fantastic on our fresh medium oil test pattern, and showed no signs of slowing down as the pattern transitioned.
Cranker and Tweener both really liked what the Warrant provided on the fresh medium pattern. The ball was clean without over-skidding, and strong enough in the midlane to provide some area when tugged into the oil. Cranker started his Warrant on board 28 off his hand, with a target just right of the middle arrow and a breakpoint out on seven downlane. He could either start with the Warrant on the fresh, or shell-down into it when the Verge or Frequency started hooking
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Warrant Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Warrant vs. DV8 Frequency
- DV8 Warrant vs. DV8 Instigator
- DV8 Warrant vs. DV8 Night Prowler
- DV8 Warrant vs. DV8 Poison Pearl
- DV8 Warrant vs. DV8 Verge
To compare the DV8 Warrant to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Warrant Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.