General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer SF
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Onyx / Sterling Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Divergent
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.491
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Night Prowler uses the same asymmetrical Divergent core design that was used in the original Prowler. Also like the original, this new release uses Brunswick’s Durability Optimization Technology (DOT) and DynamiCore filler material. The changes come in the coverstock, as the Night Prowler uses the new N-Forcer SF shell, which is a reactive pearl formulation. This cover helps the Night Prowler produce easy length and a monstrous move when it gets to the friction. It is finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, allowing it to easily glide to the breakpoint.
The big skid and snap motion provided by the Night Prowler was best for us on our medium oil test pattern, with Tweener and Cranker liking their reactions just a little more than Stroker on the fresh. They are both more comfortable standing farther left and throwing the ball right off their hands, and that’s exactly what the Night Prowler allowed them to do. Cranker started his Night Prowler on board 27 off his hand, sending it over 17 at the arrows and out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was releasing his ball on 19, targeting 13 at the arrows and also using seven at the breakpoint. They both saw remarkable motion at the breakpoint, with their balls making a strong move when they came out of
