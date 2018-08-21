General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Royal / Bronze / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Divergent
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.491
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Prowler is a very impressive new release for DV8. It uses the pearlized version of the N-Forcer Plus cover, which was used in its hybrid form on the Hitman Enforcer. This new cover surrounds the new asymmetrical Divergent core design and, like the Notorious, it also features both the DOT core marking system and DynamiCore filler material. The Prowler’s 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound box finish clears the front of the lane easily and turns over very strongly at the back end. Thanks to its combination of new core design and new coverstock, the Prowler offered us the most angular motion and the most back end recovery in the entire DV8 line.
The Prowler’s reaction shape was best on our fresh medium oil pattern for all three testers. Its smoother box finish allowed us all to play to our strengths and have terrific lines to the pocket from various angles. Stroker started straighter around the second arrow, playing a small swing out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener played between the third and fourth arrows, projecting his ball to nine at the breakpoint. Cranker started with a target across the middle arrow and a breakpoint all the way out on the seven board downlane. The box finish gave all three testers great recovery when they got their balls going too far to the right and plenty of traction to kick out the
