General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Toxin - SF
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Radium Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Toxicity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.564
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Poison Pearl is the second ball to use the symmetrical Toxicity core design. This is the same weight block that was used in the original Poison, but this time it is paired with a different coverstock. Instead of a solid sanded cover like the original, this release features the pearlized Toxin – SF formulation that is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The changes in box finish and coverstock give this ball more length and more angularity off the breakpoint than the original Poison. This is also the ball for bowlers who are looking for something that is smoother at the breakpoint than the Prowlers or Hitman Enforcer. Its pearlized coverstock will match up better on medium length and medium volume patterns for most styles.
The Poison Pearl allowed all three of our testers to play in their favorite parts of the lane on our fresh medium oil test pattern, with Tweener and Cranker seeing a little more forgiveness downlane than Stroker. He played the straightest, starting his Poison Pearl on 13 off his hand, targeting over the second arrow, and getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. With this straighter trajectory, he could get to the pocket, but his lower rev rate kept him from striking as much as
