General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Navy / Orange / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hitman Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.524
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The DV8 Hitman Enforcer utilizes the same Hitman Low RG Asymmetric core shape as the original Hitman release. The big change is to the cover, with this new Hitman using the hybrid N-Forcer Plus coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with a 500 SiaAir pad before being shined with Crown Factory Compound. This ball easily had more length than both the original Hitman and DV8’s two other summer releases, the Creed Rebellion and the Tactic Control. It easily glided through the front of the lane before making a big move off the dry on the back end.
The shape this ball created on our fresh medium pattern allowed each of our three testers to play different lines to the pocket. Stroker liked playing a small swing shot, laying his ball down on 16, crossing 13 at the arrows, and using five as his breakpoint. Despite using this much angle with his lower rev rate, his Enforcer was very angular downlane and was still able to get all the way back up to the pocket. Tweener started deeper with both his feet and target on this pattern. His ball was on 23 off his hand, crossing
The DV8 Hitman Enforcer utilizes the same Hitman Low RG Asymmetric core shape as the original Hitman release. The big change is to the cover, with this new Hitman using the hybrid N-Forcer Plus coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with a 500 SiaAir pad before being shined with Crown Factory Compound. This ball easily had more length than both the original Hitman and DV8’s two other summer releases, the Creed Rebellion and the Tactic Control. It easily glided through the front of the lane before making a big move off the dry on the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Hitman Enforcer Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Hitman Enforcer vs. DV8 Creed Rebellion
- DV8 Hitman Enforcer vs. DV8 Hitman
- DV8 Hitman Enforcer vs. DV8 Tactic Control
- DV8 Hitman Enforcer vs. DV8 Turmoil Pearl
- DV8 Hitman Enforcer vs. DV8 Turmoil Solid
To compare the DV8 Hitman Enforcer to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Hitman Enforcer Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.