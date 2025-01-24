General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Severe Collision
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Havoc Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Smoke / Red / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Collision
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.462
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Severe Collision uses the same asymmetrical Collision weight block as all of the previous Collision releases. The change, of course, comes in the coverstock, with this ball using the HK22C – Havoc Hybrid cover. We previously saw HK22C – Havoc Solid on the Wicked Collision and HK22C – Havoc Pearl on the Hater Pearl. The pairing of the hybrid shell with the Collision weight block makes the Severe Collision very strong for a glossy-covered ball in the oil, and it is also very strong when it finds the dry. We easily had this as the most responsive ball at the breakpoint in the current DV8 line. Despite its shiny box finish, the Severe Collision is a ball that worked better for us on our heavy oil test pattern than our dry pattern, thanks to how much traction it was able to create.
Cranker
Cranker had nearly the entire right side of the lane on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Severe Collision out of the box. He could start farther left than he could with the Hater Pearl on this pattern, seeing more traction in the oil. He could get it farther right downlane, thanks to the large amount of back end motion the ball generated. He had no trouble moving left as the pattern started breaking down, seeing just as much downlane motion as he did on the fresh. He felt that this ball would be the one in the current DV8 line that he could use from start to finish on a normal night of league on a medium house shot.
Cranker had a nice look to the pocket on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to start with his laydown point a few boards farther right and his breakpoint a few boards farther left compared to how
