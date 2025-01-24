DV8 Hater Pearl

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Brand:
Name:Hater Pearl
Reviewed:May 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C - Havoc Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Grey / Purple / Black
Core Specs
Name:Hater
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.539
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.024

The asymmetrical Hater core returns to the DV8 line with the release of the Hater Pearl. This ball uses the HK22C-based Havoc Pearl coverstock that is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The pearl coverstock and shiny box finish allow this ball to clear the front very easily and make a very strong turn when it finds the dry. This cover is a new formulation from the HK22-based Havoc Pearl shell that was used on the Violent Collision. The Hater Pearl uses the same core as the original Hater, adding a big skid/flip motion into the DV8 line. In our testing, the Hater Pearl created more traction in the midlane than the Mantra and the Dark Side. It was much stronger off the dry than sanded balls like the Heckler and the Trouble Maker Solid. We liked this ball best on our medium oil pattern, but we were also able to take advantage of its length on our dry test pattern.

Stroker

Stroker liked how much shape the Hater Pearl created for him at the breakpoint on the medium oil pattern. It changed directions strongly when it got to the dry, turning over very hard at the back end. The polished cover kept him from having to start too far left with his laydown point, allowing him to play in the part of the lane where he is most comfortable. He saw hold left of target and free hook if he missed to the right. When the ball started to drive past the 9 pin, he needed to make a small parallel move left to keep the ball in the oil a little longer and get it back into the pocket. The strong downlane motion kept the ball from hitting weak. He was farther left with his laydown point

