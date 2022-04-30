General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Trouble Maker Solid
|Reviewed:
|February 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Havoc Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Digital Camo
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dualistic
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Trouble Maker Solid is the third release in the Trouble Maker line. With the previous two versions being discontinued, this ball allows the symmetrical Dualistic core design, which was used on all three balls, to stay in the DV8 lineup. The Trouble Maker Solid features the Havoc Solid coverstock, marking the first time we have seen this cover on a DV8 ball without HK22 or HK22C. The ball comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The lower RG core design and solid sanded cover get the Trouble Maker Solid started quickly, making it very effective on heavy volumes of oil. All three of our bowlers had no trouble creating plenty of motion with the Trouble Maker Solid on our heavy oil test pattern. Bowlers who need more total hook than the Heckler or Hater can find it with the Trouble Maker Solid.
Stroker
Stroker liked how easily the Trouble Maker Solid created traction on the heavy oil pattern. Its rough box finish ripped right through the oil, giving him plenty of total motion on the fresh. He was able to start farther left and cover more boards than with his Hater or Heckler. As the oil transitioned, he needed to move left with his laydown much faster than he did with other balls in the current DV8 line. He was pretty impressed with how well the ball continued at the back end as he started moving deeper with his laydown. Toward the end of the session, he felt that he needed to make a ball change as he got pushed pretty far left and was completely out of his comfort zone. He could start with this ball and chase it left before eventually making a change into something like the Wicked Collision that was
