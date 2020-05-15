General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Warrant Solid
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|N-Forcer SF Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Magenta / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Captive
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.505
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Warrant Solid uses the same asymmetrical Captive core design as the original Warrant, which features a higher RG (2.505″) to help get the ball downlane, with plenty of overall strength from its high differential and mass bias. This new release uses the N-Forcer SF Solid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The Warrant Solid is designed for oil, and it certainly cuts through the heaviest of volumes with ease.
Stroker saw the Warrant Solid pick up easily on the heavy oil test pattern and provide plenty of hook. It created a similar motion to the Intimidator for him, but covered more total boards, allowing it to work much better on this pattern than the original polished Warrant. The strong coverstock made it easy for him to inch left to find more oil as the pattern transitioned. The rough box finish never tried to over-skid on him, even if he didn’t project the ball quite far enough right. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the medium oil pattern. His lower rev rate allowed
