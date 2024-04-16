General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Crusher
|Reviewed:
|October 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Optimize Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Orange / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Crusher
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Crusher has a name that is a callback to an older Ebonite classic, the Crush/R. This ball uses the Optimize Hybrid coverstock, a shell that we saw with the HK22 package on the Emerge Hybrid. It features the new Crusher asymmetrical core design, which results in a lower RG, a higher total differential, and a lower intermediate differential compared to the Emerge core. The 500/2000 SiaAir box finish is much duller out of the box than both of the Emerge bowling balls. In the current Ebonite line, the Crusher is one of two asymmetrical options, with The One Reverb being the other. While the GB5 is also very dull, we found the Crusher to change directions harder downlane, allowing us to cover more total boards. The more oil on the lane, the better it was for the Crusher for all three of our testers.
Stroker
Stroker loved the hook and downlane recovery that the Crusher gave him on the heavy oil pattern. This ball let him start straight up the lane around board 10 on the fresh, but after only a few shots, he could start moving his laydown point farther left. The aggressive cover gave him traction in the slickest part of the lane, letting him stay straighter with his angles. Once the ball started over-hooking from this part of the lane, he could open his angles and see a large and continuous motion at the back end. Other balls had trouble getting through the pins from this angle with his lower rev rate, but the Crusher continued to run over the 8 pin. Stroker’s hand is soft enough at the bottom to keep the Crusher from starting too early, which helped it retain a good amount of energy for the breakpoint and back end. He could keep moving his laydown point and target farther left
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Crusher Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite Big Time Special Edition
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite Emerge Hybrid
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite Fireball Purple/Gold
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5
- Ebonite Crusher vs. Ebonite The One Reverb
To compare the Ebonite Crusher to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Crusher Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.