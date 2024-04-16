General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|The One Reverb
|Reviewed:
|October 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - GB 15.1 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Teal / Black / Red
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.466
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The One Reverb is the third release in The One series since the manufacturing move from Ebonite International to Brunswick. All three of these balls have used the same Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core shape, with the differences coming in the coverstocks and box finishes. The One Remix featured the GB 14.4 Solid coverstock with Factory Compound, while The One Encore used the HK22-based version of GB 14.4 Hybrid at 4000 SiaAir. The One Reverb is an HK22C variant of GB 15.1 Pearl, also finished with Factory Compound. This coverstock allows this ball to be more angular and provide more total hook than the previous two balls in this series. Despite the more aggressive shell, the Factory Compound finish kept The One Reverb from having as much total hook as the GB5 or the Crusher. The ball’s core, cover, and box finish combination gave all three of our testers easy length through the front, a very strong move off the dry, and more traction in the midlane than The One Remix.
Stroker
Stroker loved the downlane motion that The One Reverb provided on the medium oil pattern. The ball let him play all over the right side of the lane. He could be firm with his speed, playing straighter with his angles up the nine board. The box finish allowed the ball to reach the breakpoint and make a strong move through the pocket. He could also move his feet to the inside, reduce his speed, and get the ball out to seven at the breakpoint, seeing just as much forgiveness and the same good pin carry. The best play for him was to start farther right and develop an even bigger friction window in the track area to give him more room for error when he started moving left as the pattern broke down. The box
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.