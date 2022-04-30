General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Game Breaker 5
|Reviewed:
|April 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal Blue / Dark Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Game Breaker 5 is the latest release in Ebonite’s famed Game Breaker line. This ball uses the same symmetrical Enhanced V2 core as all of the previous symmetrical Game Breakers since 2014, along with a solid version of the GB 12.7 coverstock. We saw this shell previously on older Hopkinsville-manufactured Ebonite releases like the Mission Unknown and the Matrix Solid. Coming out of the box at 500/1500 SiaAir, the GB5’s early-revving core and aggressive coverstock provide plenty of hook and continuation.
Cranker
Cranker has always had a soft spot for the Game Breakers, and the Game Breaker 5 provides more hook than every other version. On the heavy oil pattern, this let him start farther left than with any other current Ebonite ball. With such an early-revving motion, Cranker loved the amount of hook he saw at the breakpoint and back end. As the lanes broke down, he could simply move left and find more oil. For such a dull finish, the ball retained plenty of energy until the end of the session as he kept moving inside. He never had any reason to adjust the surface away from the box finish, and he really loved this ball for this condition.
Cranker thought he might struggle on the medium oil pattern, given how much hook he saw on the heavier oil pattern. He needed to keep the GB5 in the oil as long as he could to keep it from hooking too early, but he had a very good reaction on the fresh. The dull cover really ate up the front of the lane, pushing him into the left gutter quickly. To avoid a ball change later in the session, Cranker added Factory Compound to the shell to allow him to start a little farther outside. At this
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite Big Time Special Edition
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite Emerge
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite Emerge Hybrid
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite Fireball
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid
- Ebonite Game Breaker 5 vs. Ebonite The One Encore
To compare the Ebonite Game Breaker 5 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.