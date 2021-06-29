General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Envision
|Reviewed:
|April 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-X Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Envision
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The new Ebonite Envision uses the GSV-X Solid coverstock, wrapped around the new Envision asymmetrical core. The cover comes out of the box at a sanded 500/2000 SiaAir finish. The new Envision core shape has an RG of 2.501″, a total differential of 0.053″, and an intermediate differential of 0.010″. This is a higher RG and higher differential design compared to the Polaris core, which helps the Envision provide a bit more length and change of direction downlane.
The Envision gave Tweener an excellent look on the fresh heavy oil test pattern. Its dull box finish easily dug into the midlane, providing a strong hook and plenty of downlane motion. The fresh portion of the test session was easy for Tweener, and he could keep chasing the oil left in transition without having to worry about the ball shooting past the breakpoint. The box finish was very effective at creating hook through the oil without losing energy at the back end. With more hook than the Game Breaker 4 Pearl, he never needed
Ebonite Envision Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Envision vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Pearl
- Ebonite Envision vs. Ebonite Game Breaker Asym
- Ebonite Envision vs. Ebonite Polaris
- Ebonite Envision vs. Ebonite Puma
Additional Ebonite Envision Resources
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.